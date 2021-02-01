

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final manufacturing PMI report for January.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it declined against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.88 against the yen, 1.0821 against the franc, 0.8817 against the pound and 1.2112 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

