The PFS Correos Prepago League of Legends' digital payment product is live for legions of fans in a salute to Spain's thriving youth market. The smart virtual payment option is set to become a transformative parental FinTech solution in Spain to empower young people with a safe means of making online purchases.

Sergio Ignacio Peinado Jimenez, Deputy Director of Digital Transformation Data Analysis at Correos explained: 'From Correos, we have created our first digital card, intending to meet our more and more digital and young customer needs, especially those of League of Legends' fans. Its digital verification technology allows us to connect with consumers increasingly used to immediacy in purchases and payments. Consequently, the engagement between the new customer, who mainly searches and buys online with our brand, is growing and evolving.'

Emilio Gutierrez, Country Manager Iberia at PFS said: 'It has been an enriching experience to ensure League of Legends' loyal followers remain at the heart of this smart FinTech product with our longstanding friends at Correos. The financial education of young people in Spain is a major driving factor for us. As PFS' technology can deliver new products at speed, we look forward to advancing the availability of digital payment solutions for the people of Spain as Correos continues to expand its range of financial products.'

The PFS Correos Prepago League of Legends' product is available on iOS and Android where customers can apply for a Spanish International Bank Account Number (IBAN).

About PFS (a company of EML) (ASX: EML)

PFS, an agile FinTech, is a Payment Provider of Choice delivering robust payment technology solutions and offers world-class innovation in electronic money. A pioneer in the evolution of the FinTech ecosystem, PFS' award-winning solutions include eWallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, IBAN accounts and prepaid consumer and business current accounts in the UK and Eurozone.

PFS is one of Europe's largest eMoney issuers and has returned profits for 12 consecutive years. With programmes active in 28 countries and growing, the company has the ability to transact in 25 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by Governments, Local Authorities, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Traditional Banks and a comprehensive list of Corporates.

PFS is chosen by other FinTechs to revolutionise the digital economy in real-time. The company develops a range of trendsetting mobile payment and wearable solutions securely and seamlessly by providing quick and easy integrations into mobile payment applications.

