Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions provider, is hosting its Connex21 global partner conference virtually between February 1-4, 2021. It is the latest in an extensive program of virtual events, after the company adapted its priorities to keep employees safe and maintain business continuity for partners and customers.

Over 2,100 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise partners and industry analysts from all over the world have registered to attend the summit. Under the theme 'Build 2 Last', Connex21 will feature speakers including CEO Jack Chen and Rukmini Glanard, Executive Vice President Global Sales, Services and Marketing.

Jack and Rukmini will join other Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise business leaders to outline the company's 2021 strategy, discuss core business objectives, explain the product roadmap, and explore the growth opportunities this year poses for the business and its international partners.

"Last year was very difficult for every one of us," comments Jack Chen, CEO of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. "The current situation has changed the way we work, and some of these changes will become permanent. This crisis has highlighted the critical need for digital transformation. Digital technology is enabling businesses to generate revenue, retain staff, and survive in challenging conditions. Technology is helping us all to adapt and find ways to grow."

Over the course of Connex21, executives at the company will host dedicated sessions to demonstrate the impact its innovations are having in vertical industries across the globe. Product specialists will present the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise roadmap for new solutions designed to support partners in solving business issues and driving growth for customers. The business will also outline its plan to support its partner community in 2021 with Cloud, Network and Communications solutions designed for critical verticals such as Transportation, Healthcare, Education, Government and Hospitality.

"Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has a long history of evolving with the times," says Jack Chen. "We've had to adapt to address the needs of the enterprise successfully for over 100 years. Versatility is in our DNA and originates from our ability to embrace innovation. Our solutions help businesses grow, irrespective of the market conditions. Our partners believe in our vision to help organisations grow through innovation and, together, we work tirelessly to achieve it. We want to continue to build great relationships and solutions that will last long into the future."

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has a strong ecosystem of 2,900 direct business partners all over the world. This helps the company achieve an effective international reach, with a local focus, for over 830,000 customers in 100 countries around the world.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions tailored to ensure customers' success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than 830,000 customers in 100 countries around the world.

The privately-owned company with headquarters in France has over 2,900 direct business partners worldwide, achieving an effective global reach with a local focus.

For more information: www.al-enterprise.com

LinkedInFacebookTwitterInstagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005157/en/

Contacts:

UK Press

Lisa McGauley

lisa@fox.agency

Global Press

Carine Bowen

press@al-enterprise.com