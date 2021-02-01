2BScientific introduces LSBio as a new Supply Partner for UK and Ireland

UPPER HEYFORD, England, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2BScientific, leading UK based distributor of life science reagents, is delighted to announce that it has entered into partnership with LSBio, to distribute the US based company's portfolio of IHC validated reagents.

LSBio boasts an impressive catalogue of antibodies that have been tested in-house to ensure they are of the highest quality. Notably, their IHC-plus range of antibodies have been validated in-house to meet exacting standards of strong correlation to the published data and enhanced signal-to-noise ratio. The Path-Plus range represent the gold standard of antibodies and have been highly validated for use in specific areas of pathology.

Farjad Ahmed, General Manager - 2BScientific:

"The LSBio range are a perfect fit for our portfolio: LSBio has a strong relationship with Vector Laboratories in the USA, who supply LSBio with the reagents used in the validation process. In July 2020, 2BScientific became the sole UK distributor for Vector Laboratories' reagents. The addition of LSBio's outstanding range of validated primary antibodies enables 2BScientific to offer its customers the gold standard in both Immunohistochemistry (IHC) reagents and antibodies."

James Bernard, Director - 2BScientific:

"I am very excited about this new partnership. We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and technical expertise and our new supply partner will further enhance our offering for scientists using applications of IHC."

About 2BScientific

2BScientific Limited is a UK based life science reagents distributor providing a novel, high-quality and personal approach to the supply of research reagents. 2BScientific's commitments are not only towards their customers, but also towards our planet. The company actively promotes a more sustainable future with an environmental policy that includes their ongoing support to environmental charities, use of recyclable materials and carbon neutrality.

About LSBio

LSBio provides high-quality antibodies, proteins, biochemicals, ELISA and Assay kits, immunohistochemistry data and services to researchers worldwide. Founded in 1995, LSBio was established as a molecular pathology company with a focus on protein localisation in diseased human tissues by IHC. Through the experience gained by executing thousands of IHC studies, and generating and testing many thousands of antibodies, LSBio has become a world leader in the antibody industry, with a reputation for excellence.

