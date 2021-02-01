Rinri Therapeutics Appoints Experienced Life Science Executive Nick Higgins as Chairman

- Extensive private and public company corporate development track record

- Significant expertise in cell and gene therapy

SHEFFIELD, England, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinri Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a novel cell-based therapy to restore hearing, today announces the appointment of Nick Higgins as Chairman of the Board. He takes over from Dr Erica Whittaker who has served as Chair since the creation of Rinri Therapeutics.

Nick's career spans over 35 years in the life science industry during which he gained extensive knowledge of UK and US markets in both private and public sectors. Nick was the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Intercytex Group plc, a company focused on the development and manufacturing of cell therapy products which was subsequently sold through a series of asset sales. He also served as Chief Business Officer at Acambis, a publicly traded UK company focused on novel vaccines and biologicals with significant operations in the US (subsequently sold to Sanofi), as well as Corporate Development Director of Consort Medical plc, a £500m market capitalisation UK listed company which has been acquired by Recipharm Group in 2020.

Nick currently serves on the Board of Directors of Lizard BioConsulting (which he founded), Avvinity Therapeutics (Chairman) and Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult (Deputy Chairman).

Dr Chandler, CEO of Rinri Therapeutics, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Nick as our new Chairman. Nick will provide valuable input and guidance to the development of Rinri, bringing his extensive international corporate development expertise which includes private and public fund raisings. In particular, his time as CEO of the cell therapy company Intercytex provides a clear parallel to Rinri, as we continue to develop our pioneering stem cell therapyto reverse sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) through the repair of the damaged cytoarchitecture in the inner ear."

Nick Higgins said: "I am delighted to be joining Rinri Therapeutics, a company at the forefront of innovation in the treatment of hearing loss, at a time when the regenerative medicine sector is growing so rapidly. I have been impressed with both the quality of the science and the management team and look forward to helping realise the potential of this world leading technology to improve the lives of patients."

Nick Higgins joins Board Members Professor Marcelo Rivolta, Founder and Professor of Sensory Stem Cell Biology at The University of Sheffield; Dr Erica Whittaker, Head of UCB Ventures; Frank Kalkbrenner, Global Head of BIVF; Dr Claire Brown, Investor Director at BioCity; Ross McMaster, Finance Manager at SUEL (University of Sheffield's Venture arm) and Non-Executive Director Dr Natalie Mount, CEO of Adaptate Biotherapeutics.

Photo available on request

About Rinri Therapeutics

Rinri Therapeutics is a private biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-based therapeutics to restore hearing. The company's pioneering technology seeks to reverse sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) through the repair of the damaged cytoarchitecture in the inner ear. SNHL is estimated to affect 64 million patients in the US and 34 million in Europe. There are currently no pharmacological treatment options for SNHL patients.

Rinri, is backed by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), UCB Ventures, BioCity and the University of Sheffield. Rinri was founded in late-2018 and is headquartered in Sheffield, UK.

For more information, please visit: www.rinri-therapeutics.com

Contacts:

Rinri Therapeutics

Dr Simon Chandler, CEO

admin@rinri-therapeutics.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Sylvie Berrebi, Frazer Hall

rinri@citigatedewerogerson.com

T: +44 (0)20 7638 9571