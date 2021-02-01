

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Monday after AstraZeneca said it would deliver 9 million additional vaccine doses to the European Union in the first quarter of this year and added that deliveries will start one week earlier than expected.



Investors shrugged off data from Destatis showing that German retail sales decreased sharply in December due to the restrictions imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus.



Retail turnover fell 9.6 percent month-on-month in December, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in November. This was the first fall in three months and much bigger than the economists' forecast of -2.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth slowed to 1.5 percent from 5 percent in November. This was the slowest increase in the current eight-month sequence of growth. Economists had forecast sales to climb again by 5 percent.



The benchmark DAX climbed 141 points, or 1.1 percent, to 13,574 after losing 1.7 percent on Friday.



Siemens Healthineers shares were up 1.8 percent. The company reported that its first-quarter net income climbed 44 percent to 437 million euros from last year's 304 million euros.



