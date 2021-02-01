

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Monday after data showed Euro zone manufacturing growth remained resilient at the start of the year.



IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 54.8 in January from December's 55.2 amid renewed lockdown measures across the continent. However, that was a tad above the initial 54.7 'flash' estimate.



French manufacturing activity gained momentum in January at the fastest rate in six months.



Also helping boost investor sentiment, AstraZeneca said it would deliver 30 percent more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU than it pledged last week.



The benchmark CAC 40 index rose 50 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,449 after falling as much as 2 percent on Friday.



