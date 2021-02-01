Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Size Worth $3.47 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical affairs outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 12.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Transformation in medical education and the rising number of orphan therapies for the treatment of rare diseases are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. The pharmaceutical companies are looking for assistance to systematically position the therapeutic outcomes of these therapies in the market. According to a report published by IQVIA in 2020, the U.S. FDA has approved 80 orphan indications in 2017 and about 57 in early 2020.

Key suggestions from the report:

The medical writing & publishing segment led the market in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing need for marketable written content to convey medical information to healthcare professionals and patients

North America dominated the global market with a share of 35.3% in 2020 owing to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and medical devices companies in the region

Moreover, the high cost of medical affairs services is a major challenge, which has encouraged various medical device companies in North America to outsource functions to third-party vendors in off-shore locations with a high level of expertise in the domain

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share by 2028 while growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to cost-efficient service offering by the CROs in the region

In addition, improved regulatory framework and availability of a skilled workforce in APAC boosts the market growth.

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (MSLs, Medical Writing & Publishing), By Industry (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-affairs-outsourcing-market

Changes in the reimbursement scenario and pricing pressure are expected to increase the adoption of cost-saving measures by the pharmaceutical and medical device companies. This is anticipated to promote off-shoring of medical affairs outsourcing in countries like India and China. Pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing medical affairs services to get high-quality documents, control the R&D cost, and reduce investment costs required to train the medical affairs team. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical and medical device companies are outsourcing their medical affairs services to diverge their business activities and manage product life cycles.

In addition, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) offer cost-efficient solutions and compliance with the health authority requirements, thereby propelling market growth. The bio/pharmaceutical outsourcing industry has seen a rise in R&D demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in demand, as well as other impacts from the pandemic, such as rising demand for clinical trials and its outsourcing services, have caused some CROs to shift focus and adjust their operations. The pandemic has pushed more pharmaceutical companies and regulators to use new technologies for remote quality audits and inspections, thus driving positive changes in the pharma industry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical affairs outsourcing market on the basis of services, industry, and region:

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Medical Writing & Publishing



Medical Monitoring



Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs)



Medical Information



Others

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical



Biopharmaceutical



Medical Devices



Therapeutic Medical Devices





Diagnostic Medical Devices

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market

ICON plc

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

The Medical Affairs Company

Syneos Health, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Ashfield Healthcare Communications

Zeincro Group

Wuxi Clinical Development, Inc.

SGS S.A.

Indegene, Inc.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market - The global healthcare contract research organization market size was valued at USD 37.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Medical Writing Market - The global medical writing market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. Europe Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market - The Europe medical affairs outsourcing market size was valued at USD 217.6 million in 2019 and is projected to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg