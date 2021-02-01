

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, UK CIPS/Markit final factory PMI and mortgage approvals figures are due. The number of mortgages approved in December is seen rising to 105,000 from 104,970 in the previous month.



Ahead of these data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3738 against the greenback, 144.04 against the yen, 1.2285 against the franc and 0.8815 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de