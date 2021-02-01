Nicole Heimann & Partners AG is delighted to announce that their Senior Partner, Marina Cvetkovic has stepped into a Co-owner and Co-CEO role as of February 1st.Zurich - Boutique executive advisory firm based in Zurich, Nicole Heimann & Partners AG is delighted to announce that their Senior Partner, Marina Cvetkovic has stepped into a Co-owner and Co-CEO role as of February 1st. To reflect this, the new company name will be Heimann Cvetkovic & Partners AG. Cvetkovic is an award winning executive coach and senior leadership advisor...

