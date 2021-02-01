The smart furniture market is poised to grow by 244.21 mn during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005375/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the smart furniture market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of smart products.

The smart furniture market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the smart furniture market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart furniture market covers the following areas:

Smart Furniture Market Sizing

Smart Furniture Market Forecast

Smart Furniture Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl

Desktronic LLC

Fonesalesman Ltd.

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Milano Smart Living

Modoola Ltd.

Ori Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

StoreBound LLC

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Entrance Floor Mat Market by Product, Application, End-user, Material, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The entrance floor mat market size has the potential to grow by USD 639.45 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.01%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes



The entrance floor mat market size has the potential to grow by USD 639.45 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.01%. To get extensive research insights: Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The electric vehicle range extender market size has the potential to grow by USD 290.20 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl

Desktronic LLC

Fonesalesman Ltd.

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Milano Smart Living

Modoola Ltd.

Ori Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

StoreBound LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005375/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/