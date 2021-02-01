The smart furniture market is poised to grow by 244.21 mn during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005375/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Furniture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the smart furniture market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of smart products.
The smart furniture market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the smart furniture market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The smart furniture market covers the following areas:
Smart Furniture Market Sizing
Smart Furniture Market Forecast
Smart Furniture Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl
- Desktronic LLC
- Fonesalesman Ltd.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Inter IKEA Systems BV
- Milano Smart Living
- Modoola Ltd.
- Ori Inc.
- Steelcase Inc.
- StoreBound LLC
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
- Entrance Floor Mat Market by Product, Application, End-user, Material, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The entrance floor mat market size has the potential to grow by USD 639.45 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.01%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
- Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The electric vehicle range extender market size has the potential to grow by USD 290.20 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CARLO RATTI ASSOCIATI Srl
- Desktronic LLC
- Fonesalesman Ltd.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Inter IKEA Systems BV
- Milano Smart Living
- Modoola Ltd.
- Ori Inc.
- Steelcase Inc.
- StoreBound LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005375/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/