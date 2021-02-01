Bitterroot Resources Ltd.: Bitterroot Resources Commences Drilling at the LM Nickel-Copper-PGM Project in Michigan

WEST VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV:BTT) drilling contractor has resumed core drilling on the LM Property in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Exploration of the LM Property is being funded by Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (51%) and privately-owned joint venture partner Below Exploration Inc. (49%).

The hole in progress is targeting the LM intrusion's basal contact at approximately 300 metres down-hole, some 75 metres down-plunge from the high metal tenor mineralization previously intersected in hole LM 20-01. Hole LM 20-01 returned 4.8 metres (true thickness) grading 0.58% Ni, 0.62% Cu, 3.13% S and 0.33 grams Pt+Pd+Au in disseminated, blebby and interstitial sulphides in a basal ultramafic phase of the intrusion. Further details are included in Bitterroot's news release dated August 24, 2020 and on the Company's website, www.bitterrootresources.com.

The 2021 winter drill program at the LM Property is planned to comprise up to 2,400 meters of core drilling in 6 to 8 holes, before March 15, 2021.

Mr. Glenn W. Scott, CPG, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this release.

