Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7EK ISIN: JP3431300007 Ticker-Symbol: JSS 
Frankfurt
01.02.21
08:19 Uhr
15,700 Euro
+0,500
+3,29 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,80016,40013:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOSEI GROUP
SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION15,700+3,29 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.