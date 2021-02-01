Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 29-January-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 338.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 339.99p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 338.01p INCLUDING current year revenue 340.00p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---