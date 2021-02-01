Kontrol Technologies Corp.: Kontrol Changes Name to "KONTROL TECHNOLOGIES CORP." and Announces Continuance under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Kontrol Technologies Corp. (formerly Kontrol Energy Corp.) (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its corporate name change (the "Name Change") and continuation out of the Province of British Columbia under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) into the Province of Ontario under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Continuance"), as approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on August 28, 2020. Copies of the certificate of continuation and the articles will be filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com. There will be no change in the day-to-day business of the Company as a result of the Continuance.

The Company's CSE ticker symbol "KNR", OTC Markets ticker symbol "KNRLF", and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ticker symbol "1K8" will remain unchanged. The Company's common shares are expected to resume trading on the CSE under the name "Kontrol Technologies Corp." on or about February 5, 2021. Trading under the name "Kontrol Technologies Corp." is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and receipt of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers. The Company will update the market of the effective date of the name change once available.

"The name change to Kontrol Technologies Corp. better reflects our future and our brand," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "We look forward to advancing our energy management, GHG emission and viral detection technologies, which form the foundation of our smart buildings and smart cities solutions."

Kontrol Energy Group Inc. remains an operating subsidiary of Kontrol Technologies Corp.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com or admin@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

