BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
London, February 1
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 January 2021 its issued share capital consisted of 173,550,814 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 January 2021, the Company held 19,461,028 Ordinary Shares in treasury.
Shareholders should use as the denominator 173,550,814 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.
All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427
1 February 2021
