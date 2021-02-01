

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased more than initially estimated in November, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 836.3 million in December from EUR 328.8 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, trade surplus was EUR 811 million.



In October, the trade surplus was EUR 894.5 million.



Exports grew 7.9 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.1 percent increase in October. According to the initial estimate, exports rose 6.9 percent.



Imports increased 2.6 percent annually in November versus a 1.9 percent rise in the initial estimate. In October, imports fell 5.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, exports increased 0.2 percent and imports grew 1.6 percent.



