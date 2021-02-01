Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Unlimited Travel Group AB (32/21)

With effect from February 02, 2021, the subscription rights in Unlimited Travel Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 24, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: UTG TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015504048 Order book ID: 215705 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 02, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Unlimited Travel Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: UTG BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015504055 Order book ID: 215706 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB