Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2021 | 13:41
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Unlimited Travel Group AB (32/21)

With effect from February 02, 2021, the subscription rights in Unlimited Travel
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including February 24, 2021. 

Instrument:      Subscription rights                     
Short name:      UTG TR                                  
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015504048                            
Order book ID:   215705                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                



With effect from February 02, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Unlimited
Travel Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription shares                
Short name:      UTG BTA                                 
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015504055                            
Order book ID:   215706                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.