

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ, DOM.L) on Monday announced a $5.99 mix and match deal for football fans for the biggest game day of the year on Super Bowl Sunday.



The pizza company noted that football fans can order a meal for one or for the entire household.



Fans can choose two more of the following menu items for just $5.99 each - medium two-topping pizzas, Bread Twists, salads, Marbled Cookie Brownies, Specialty Chicken, Oven Baked Sandwiches, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, eight-piece orders of boneless chicken wings or pasta in a dish.



'Football's favorite Sunday is consistently one of Domino's busiest delivery days of the year. Domino's corporate and franchise team members prepare for this day, much like the final two football teams battling it out,' said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson.



Domino's said it typically sells about 2 million pizzas on football's biggest game day - about 30 percent more than on a normal Sunday. The most popular pizza topping for the football event of the year is pepperoni.



During last year's game, Domino's sold enough pizzas to stretch across about 6,000 football fields.



Domino's noted that customers can choose contactless carryout or delivery. Stores across the U.S. also offer Domino's Carside Delivery, which gives customers the option of staying in their vehicle while a team member delivers their order to them in the store's parking lot.



