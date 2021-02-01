Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JEP3 ISIN: US8936411003 Ticker-Symbol: T7D 
Tradegate
01.02.21
08:20 Uhr
465,00 Euro
+8,70
+1,91 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
453,30469,3014:11
453,70469,6014:12
PR Newswire
01.02.2021 | 14:04
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TransDigm First Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

CLEVELAND, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) today said it will report fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

A conference call will follow at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. To join the call, dial (833) 397-0943 and enter the passcode 3665508. International callers should dial (720) 405-3217 and use the same passcode. A live audio webcast can be accessed online at http://www.transdigm.com.

The webcast will be archived on the website and available for replay later that day. A telephone replay will be available for one week by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering the pass code 3665508. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and use the same passcode.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.

Contact:

Investor Relations


(216) 706-2945


ir@transdigm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835315/TransDigm_Logo.jpg

TRANSDIGM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.