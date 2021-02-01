Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Zealand Pharma A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 2 February 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 39,799,706 shares (DKK 39,799,706) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,600,841 shares (DKK 3,600,841) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 43,400,547 shares (DKK 43,400,547) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 208 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837950