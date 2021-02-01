Anzeige
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Zealand Pharma A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 2 February 2020 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:                            DK0060257814                      
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                            Zealand Pharma                    
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:            39,799,706 shares (DKK 39,799,706)
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:                          3,600,841 shares (DKK 3,600,841)  
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:             43,400,547 shares (DKK 43,400,547)
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price, new shares:  DKK 208                           
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:                    DKK 1                             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                      ZEAL                              
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                    78587                             
-------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837950
