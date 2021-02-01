Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Days (Fireside chat): Friday, Feb. 12 at 10:30-10:55 a.m. ET

LifeSci Partners Precision Oncology Day (Presentation): Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10:30-10:55 a.m. ET

2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (Presentation): Friday, Feb. 26 at 8:40-9:10 a.m. ET

The live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, https://ir.merus.nl. An archived presentation will be available on the Merus website for a limited time.

