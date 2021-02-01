Halberd Corporation's CEO Interviewed on The Stock Day Podcast and on MoneyTV

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) Chairman, President & CEO, William A. Hartman, was interviewed recently on The Stock Day Podcast, hosted by Everett Jolly, and on MoneyTV, hosted by Don Baillargeon. In each interview, Mr. Hartman reviewed the company's progress on developing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antibodies which could be used in diagnosing, preventing and treating COVID-19. To view the entire MoneyTV Interview, click here.

Hartman commented on Halberd's latest development, "We developed a patent pending fluorescent antibody which has demonstrated capability to detect not only the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 antigens, but the degree of infection (viral load) present in a sample. This may provide important feedback information to health care providers on the patient's need for a vaccine or other treatment. With this information, it would permit the healthcare provider to adjust the medications or dosages, as appropriate."

Mr. Hartman also provided a glimpse into the company's latest research efforts using a metallic moiety (a metal nano-particle coupled with a monoclonal antibody) in conjunction with radio frequency energy to extracorporeally treat infected patients. This method has the potential to treat not only COVID-19, but can be tailored to treat COVID-19 variants, or any other blood-borne or cerebral spinal fluid (CSF)-borne infectious disease. Hartman continued, "We think this is a very big potential development and intend to pursue it vigorously. More information will be provided in very near future.

"In addition to Halberd's monoclonal antibody based research and development, the company is developing nutraceutical vitamin formulations designed specifically to boost the immune system against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. These formulations would benefit the entire population, both those who have received the vaccine and those who have not yet been vaccinated. Halberd is working with manufacturers and distributors to bring these products to market as quickly as possible.

"The company continues to maintain its focus on developing Intellectual property & technology targeting COVID-19 detection, prevention and treatment, with seven provisional patent applications filed and two issued patents."

