St. Andrews, Scotland and Leverkusen, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Scottish technology provider Ceres Holographics announces a strategic partnership with Covestro to commercialize Bayfol® HX photopolymer films for transparent automotive display applications. Ceres Holographics uses them to create specialty solutions with customized holographic optical elements (HOEs) designed to enable a new generation of transparent display applications for automobiles and commercial vehicles. The new partnership represents the next stage in what has already been a long-standing cooperation between the two companies.

Key Takeaways:

Partnership addresses the strong demand for transparent display solutions for the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors that are cost-effective and easy-to-implement.

Ceres Holographics and Covestro customized Bayfol® HX film to create digitally-mastered holographic optical elements (HOEs) that can be reproduced in volume and at price points the market demands.

Holographic-enabled transparent display offers cost and performance advantages over HUD and AR HUD for line-of-sight applications.

About Covestro:



With sales of EUR 12.4 billion in 2019, Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main industries served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, and electrical and electronics industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, healthcare and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 17,200 people (calculated as full-time equivalents) as of the end of 2019.



About Ceres Holographics:



Founded in 2009, in St. Andrews, Scotland, Ceres Holographics uses its proprietary technology to design, digitally master, and replicate next-generation Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) for new transparent display (TD) and augmented reality heads up display (HUD) systems. With extensive knowledge of the Covestro Bayfol HX® photopolymer film and in-house expertise in photonics and light-guiding, Ceres works with partners and customers to deliver optical systems with precision-engineered, thin-film HOEs enabling mass-market applications in automotive, transportation, aerospace and wearable technology.



