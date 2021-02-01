The year 2020 resulted in huge investments in digital transformation by organisations globally. According to research by business communications company Twilio, 96% of UK enterprise decision makers have said that the global pandemic sped up their company's digital transformation plans. Any hesitancy to invest has gone; now the priority is what technology to purchase and when, rather than 'if'.

While organisations will now be in a stronger position to deliver solutions digitally as a result of accelerated transformation, progress cannot stop.

So what now? While we may not anticipate facing another pandemic in the coming years, companies need to be prepared for whatever comes next. A powerful way to stay ready is by choosing the right technology for your company for the long term. Video conferencing technology provides the ultimate flexibility for any organisation.

Be prepared for any situation

This time last year, none of us expected to be working remotely for as long as we have. This will fundamentally change how we work moving forward. But just as our previous technology may not have been prepared for such long periods of remote working, how we use our technology moving forward is subject to change.

Having platform agnostic kit such as the AVer CAM520 Pro camera that is compatible with Zoom, Google Hangouts, Skype and Microsoft Teams is an easy way to ensure you can collaborate with anyone inside and outside your organisation, change your preferred communications tools internally and maintain efficiency whatever the scenario.

Expand seamlessly

Video conferencing technology is the gateway that will support you at every stage of your business as you grow. Your technology can evolve with you in your success, giving you access to critical updates across all platforms and saving another overhaul in technology solutions which you may have encountered ahead of the pandemic.

Prepare for the future

If the past year has taught us anything, it is that we need to prepare for the unexpected. Investing in technology will help key decision makers sleep better at night knowing that digital solutions are supporting every stage, whatever the future holds.

For more information on what video conferencing technology is right to support your business in the coming years, visit www.avereurope.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005485/en/

Contacts:

Alison Scarrott, brookscomm

alison@brookscomm.com