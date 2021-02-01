Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 29
This is a correction to the announcement published at 14:37 on 29/01/2021. Change to price.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
|Fund Name
|NAV per share (GBP)
|SEDOL
|NAVDATE
|Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
|3.0733
|B61ND55 (UK)
|29 January 2020
Date: 28 January 2020
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
ts236@ntrs.com
