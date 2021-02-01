Anzeige
Montag, 01.02.2021
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
01.02.2021 | 14:29
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 1, 2021 WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES

INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an instrument.
Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of February 2, 2021 

Updated identifiers as of February 2, 2021:

Trading code: BEAR NOKX5SNONF1
ISIN-code: FI4000407259
Order book id: 183817
Amount: 10,000,000

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
