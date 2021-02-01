Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 1, 2021 WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of February 2, 2021 Updated identifiers as of February 2, 2021: Trading code: BEAR NOKX5SNONF1 ISIN-code: FI4000407259 Order book id: 183817 Amount: 10,000,000 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260