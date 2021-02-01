

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $89.0 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $56.5 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, ON Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $147.1 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.45 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



ON Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $147.1 Mln. vs. $124.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,410 to $1,510 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

