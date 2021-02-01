

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) forecast revenue for the first quarter of 2021 revenue in a range of $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion, and gross margin between 34.1 percent and 36.1 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ON SEMICONDUCTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de