

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America has officially unveiled the next iteration of the SmartPath retail experience, allowing customers flexibility in how they lease, finance or purchase their new Toyota.



Toyota said it is working hand-in-hand with dealerships across the United States to integrate online and in-store retail. The company assumed the responsibility of the research and development of one, comprehensive retail program to offer customers the opportunity to lease, finance or purchase their new vehicle without the need to physically visit the dealership.



SmartPath customers have the option to finalize their purchase by physically visiting the dealerships, or through a digital appointment with the dealer.



SmartPath is currently available to customers in select markets through more than 50 dealerships, with an additional 50 dealerships launching this spring, and plans to aggressively bring more SmartPath dealerships to market through 2021.



The all-new SmartPath complete online experience, which expands to allow customers the ability to complete their purchase online, will roll out market by market starting in mid-February 2021.



