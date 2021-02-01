DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares between brokerages in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

Silver Dollar's common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade in the United States under the ticker symbol "SLVDF" on the OTCQB Venture Market. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers allowing the Company's common shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

"DTC eligibility is an important step in the maturity of Silver Dollar and our ongoing efforts to present the Company to a broader audience of potential investors," said Mike Romanik president of Silver Dollar. "Our common shares are now more accessible to retail and institutional investors in one of the largest markets in the world, and all our shareholders should benefit from the expected increase in trading liquidity."

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by finding and developing economic precious and base metal deposits. Having completed its initial public offering in May 2020, the Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SLV" and on the OTCQB under "SLVDF". Silver Dollar's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico, and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally for potential acquisition.

