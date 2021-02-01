Syngenta AG ("Syngenta") announced today that the previously announced cash tender offer by Syngenta Finance N.V. (the "Issuer") for any and all outstanding 4.375% Notes due March 28, 2042 (CUSIP: 87164K AB0 ISIN: US87164KAB08) (the "2042 Notes") and 5.676% Senior Notes due April 24, 2048 (Rule 144A CUSIP ISIN: 87164K AJ3 US87164KAJ34 Regulation S CUSIP ISIN: N84413 CN6 USN84413CN61) (the "2048 Notes", and together with the 2042 Notes, the "Notes") (the "Offer"), expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, January 29, 2021 (the "Expiration Time"). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received in the amounts set forth in the table below. This excludes US$2,725,000 aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes that remain subject to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (as stipulated in the Issuer's Offer to Purchase, dated January 25, 2021).

Title of Security CUSIP ISIN Numbers Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered(1) Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered using guaranteed delivery procedures Total Consideration (2) 4.375% Notes due March 27, 2042 87164K AB0/ US87164KAB08 US$250,000,000 US$184,085,000 US$162,000 US$980 5.676% Senior Notes due April 24, 2048 Rule 144A: 87164K AJ3 US87164KAJ34 Regulation S: N84413 CN6 USN84413CN61 US$500,000,000 US$93,852,000 US$2,563,000 US$1,052.50

Excluding principal amounts of Notes tendered using guaranteed delivery procedures. Per US $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for payment.

The Issuer expects to accept for payment all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer and expects to make payment for the Notes tendered prior to the Expiration Time in same-day funds on February 3, 2021, including with respect to the Notes tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.

HSBC Continental Europe served as the dealer managers for the Offer. D.F. King Co., Inc. served as the tender agent and information agent for the Offer.

Holders who would like additional copies of the Offer to Purchase may call or email the Information Agent at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), (877) 283-0325 (all others) or syngenta@dfking.com. Copies of the Offer to Purchase are also available at the following website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/syngenta. Questions regarding the terms of the Offer should be directed to HSBC Continental Europe at +44 20 7992 6237 (Europe), +1 888 HSBC 4LM (toll free),+1 212 525 5552 (collect) or liability.management@hsbcib.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

