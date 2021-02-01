RevBits launches Cyber Intelligence Platform

Integration of ten security modules takes cybersecurity to the next level while reducing complexity and cost

MINEOLA, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits announces the general availability of its Cyber Intelligence Platform ("CIP"), an integrated solution that is designed to provide companies across the globe with unparalleled protection against cyberattacks.

Taking a radically new approach, RevBits CIP is the first fully integrated cybersecurity platform that offers superior protection by sharing threat intelligence and other relevant data between ten different security modules.

"As the threat level in cyberspace continues to rise and an alarmingly increasing number of companies are getting hacked, it has become crystal clear that deploying and managing multiple standalone solutions is neither efficient nor effective," said David Schiffer, CEO. "As with most corporate resources, security teams will always have a limited capacity. Being able to provide them out of the box with a single integrated platform will give a great boost to their productivity. Less time and money can be spent managing different tools and environments while the exchange of relevant threat information allows for much faster and more proactive interventions."

RevBits CIP consist of the following modules:

Email Security

Endpoint Security

Advanced Exploit Detection

EDR

Deception Technology

Privileged Access Management

Privileged Session Management

Password Management

Key Management

Certificate Management

"Based on a unique architecture and patented technologies, every single RevBits module has been developed to provide best in class protection," said Mucteba Celik, CTO. "By combining these modules in RevBits CIP we can now offer our customers a centralized view on their cybersecurity from which they can take immediate action, seamlessly navigating between modules. This is a really unique capability in today's scattered landscape of cybersecurity software."

For more information about the RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform visit www.revbits.com

Contact: Neal Hesterberg, neal.hesterberg@revbits.com

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is an innovative cybersecurity company that is dedicated to provide its customers with superior protection based on expert knowledge. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222447/revbits_logo__002.jpg