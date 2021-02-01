Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Announces Hiring of Scott Van Pelt as Chief Financial Officer

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Scott Van Pelt will be joining its senior management team as its Chief Financial Officer.

Scott brings to Kingstone over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, having served as Chief Financial Officer at CHW Group, Citi Reinsurance and Star & Shield Insurance. Scott will drive Kingstone's strategic priorities with regard to finance and accounting.

Barry Goldstein, Kingstone's CEO, stated, "We are excited to have Scott join Kingstone's management team. His deep experience in the insurance industry will be an invaluable asset to us as we seek to position ourselves as a leading regional carrier."

Mr. Van Pelt said, "I am thrilled to join the senior leadership team at Kingstone and look forward to helping lead the Company to even greater successes."

