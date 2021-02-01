ADGS Advisory, Inc.: Quality Online Education Group Gains Recognition as one of the Silicon Review's "30 Most Reputable Companies of the Year 2021"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS), a standout leader in the growing e-Learning industry, is very pleased to announce that it has been selected by The Silicon Review magazine as one of their "30 Most Reputable Companies in 2021".

As the only education technology company on this prestigious list, Quality Online Education Group Inc. gained this recognition based on the application of leading-edge technologies to deliver an online learning experience that is like no other. The company has successfully developed a winning formula of innovatively melding the natural qualitative aspects of native English-speaking professional educators together with the quantitative utilization of big data and artificial intelligence. The result is a comprehensive yet customized "edu-tainment" curriculum- a full English-based learning solution that is extremely in demand in the rapidly growing Asian market.

The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Its community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs, managers and IT professionals. It is the pre-eminent platform that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solution providers and upcoming hot enterprises emphasizing as a neutral source for technology decision makers.

"On behalf of every member of our dedicated staff, we humbly accept this honor of being named as one of The Silicon Review's 30 Most Reputable Companies in 2021," said Edward Wu, CEO, Quality Online Education Group Inc.. "To kick off 2021 with this recognition is a significant validation of the enormous strides that we have made up to this point, in our mission to leverage the latest technology to be able to bring the very best in English-based online learning to every student anywhere in the world. In areas where it was once challenging or even impossible to access a Western-style curriculum, we are now endeavoring to reach these students and their families."

About Quality Online Education Group Inc.

Based in Canada, "Quality Online Education Group Inc." (QOEG) is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience!

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc.is a public company currently trading on the OTC Markets (ADGS). ADGS was originally incorporated in Delaware.

