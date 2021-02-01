Nationwide Medication Savings Leader Prescription Hope is Helping People Achieve their New Year's Resolution to Save Money

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Prescription Hope, one of the largest patient assistance program administrators in the U.S., has some welcome and practical advice for people across the country who have pledged to save money in 2021: stop paying far more than you should for prescription medication.

Specifically, Prescription Hope is urging patients with one or multiple prescriptions to contact the company, and discover if they are eligible for enrollment in various patient assistant programs. These are created by pharmaceutical and medical supply companies, and designed to help patients with financial needs purchase necessary medications and supplies.

Patients who contact Prescription Hope pay nothing to have their eligibility checked, and if they qualify there is no enrollment fee. The only cost is a fixed and predictable $50 fee per medication, and patients get the exact same medications delivered conveniently to their door - but for substantially less money.

A report from the National Center for Health Statistics found that about eight percent of Americans do not take medications as prescribed, because they cannot afford them. And an article published in peer-reviewed medical trade journal The BMJ found that medical expenses related to COVID-19 are leaving a growing number of Americans deeply in debt, and forcing some to declare bankruptcy. For many of these individuals and families, the possibility of saving hundreds or thousands of dollars a month in medication costs could mean the difference between living comfortably, and struggling to make ends meet.

"Our mission from day one has been to help make medication more affordable," commented Douglas Pierce, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prescription Hope. "We also know that while many patient assistant programs are highly beneficial for patients, understanding the terms and conditions can be difficult - especially since these programs differ significantly, and they often change over time. By helping patients verify their eligibility and navigate the enrollment process, we take the confusion, stress and worry out of the experience. All that patients need to do is call our trained and friendly Patient Advocates, and within a few minutes they can be on their way to discovering if they will not just meet their money saving goal in 2021, but likely exceed it. What a great way to start the year!"

Founded in 2006 by Douglas Pierce, Prescription Hope is a national prescription drug access program, designed to make medication affordable. In an effort to help streamline patient assistant programs, the professionals at Prescription Hope work diligently to provide top-quality care. The company operates nationwide and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

