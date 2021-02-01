SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: SQUID Acquires 50% of ICON Esports

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited ("SQID") (CSE:SQID) is pleased to announce it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with ICON Esports Pty Ltd. ("ICON") and closed the previously announced transaction whereby SQID acquired a 50% equity interest (on a fully diluted basis) in ICON.

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, SQID subscribed for 2,150,000 ordinary shares in the capital of ICON for aggregate gross proceeds of AUD $2,150,000 (the "Transaction"). ICON runs The Chiefs Esports platform, a premier Electronic Sports club in Australia, featuring top teams in various competitive video games. Founded in August, 2014 by the members of the top League of Legends team in Australia, the Chiefs have endeavoured to achieve excellence in esports and gaming entertainment. The aggregate gross proceeds from the Transaction are intended to be used by ICON to expand the sales and business development activity and to support growth.

In connection with the Transaction, the board of directors of ICON was reconstituted to be comprised of two nominees of SQID, being Athan Lekkas and Michael Clarke, and two nominees of ICON, being Nick Bobir and Nathan Taylor.

