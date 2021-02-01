Anzeige
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 
PR Newswire
01.02.2021
Capita plc - Appt. of Matthew Lester to Intermediate Capita Grp plc

PR Newswire

London, February 1

Capita plc

Director Declaration

1 February 2021

Matthew Lester - Appointment to Intermediate Capital Group plc

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Capita plc confirms that Matthew Lester, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed Non-Executive Director of Intermediate Capital Group plc with effect from 1 April 2021.

Enquiries:

Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 020 7654 2220
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 61,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
