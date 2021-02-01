Capita plc - Appt. of Matthew Lester to Intermediate Capita Grp plc

Capita plc

Director Declaration

1 February 2021

Matthew Lester - Appointment to Intermediate Capital Group plc

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Capita plc confirms that Matthew Lester, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed Non-Executive Director of Intermediate Capital Group plc with effect from 1 April 2021.

