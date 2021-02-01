Capita plc - Appt. of Independent Non-Executive Director

Capita plc

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Capita plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Neelam Dhawan as a Non-Executive Director from 1 March 2021. Neelam will be a member of the Remuneration, Audit and Risk, and Nomination committees.

Neelam is a well-respected business leader, who advises multinationals on business and technology transformation. She brings to Capita over 35 years of leadership experience in the IT industry, where she held responsibility for a wide range of areas including strategy, corporate development, software engineering and offshoring.

Neelam currently serves on the board of ICICI Bank - one of India's leading private banks - where she chairs the Board Governance committee, Nomination and Remuneration committee, and IT committee. She is also a member of their Fraud Monitoring committee.

In addition, she serves on the global boards of Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV, Netherlands, and Yatra.com, an online travel portal. She is a member of the Audit committee at both these companies. Until recently, she was also an advisor to IBM, helping them navigate through a business and talent transformation in India.

In her executive career, Neelam held various senior positions, including Managing Director of Hewlett-Packard, India. Prior to this she was Managing Director of Microsoft India and also held senior roles at Compaq and IBM.

Sir Ian Powell, Chairman of Capita, said: "I want to extend a warm welcome to Neelam as she joins our Board.

"Neelam has a wealth of experience gained over a 35-year career working with some of the world's leading technology firms which will be of huge benefit to Capita as we continue to build a company that puts digital services at the centre of everything we do.

Neelam Dhawan said: "I am delighted to be joining the Board at Capita and I look forward to working with the team to drive the company to future success."

There is no further information in respect of Listing Rule 9.6.13 which is required to be disclosed in respect of Neelam Dhawan.

