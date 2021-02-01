The Brunner Investment Trust (BUT) is managed by Matthew Tillett at Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI), working alongside deputy managers Jeremy Kent and Marcus Morris-Eyton. All three have positive track records in other funds that they manage, and bring complementary skillsets to the table. Tillett highlights the trust's quality bias and diverse income stream, which is less dependent on the UK than it used to be. This has been beneficial in 2020 as domestic dividend cuts have exceeded those in other markets, and has helped BUT extend its long-term record of outperformance, particularly versus the broad UK market.

