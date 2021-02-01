Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 251 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center market report.
The global data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the period 2020-2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Increased internet traffic between 25% and 30%, and adoption of cloud among enterprises owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a strong growth in demand for data center services worldwide.
- Colocation uptake led to multiple new announcements on data center development in 2020. In 2020, the total number of colocation projects opened and under construction stood at over 370 data center facilities.
- There is increased development of hyperscale data centers as well as significant contributions from Facebook, Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, GDS Services, Apple, and COPT Data Center Solutions.
- North America led the data center market across the world, with a contribution of over 40% of the overall investment across the globe in 2020.
- Renewable energy solutions are increasingly being adopted across data centers, owing to increasing concerns over carbon emissions.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026
- Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography
- Competitive Landscape - 6 IT infrastructure service provider, 8 support infrastructure service providers, 7 data center contractors, 10 data center investors and 76 other prominent vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-data-center-market-report-2025
Data Center Market - Segmentation
- The IT infrastructure market is growing due to the increasing investment in data centers and hyperscale facilities. A majority of revenue is expected to be generated by server systems, followed by storage and network infrastructure during the forecast period. The introduction of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure solutions is influencing the overall market growth.
- The adoption of cloud-based services and the development of hyperscale facilities are expected to be strong drivers for the global IT infrastructure market. North America is likely to witness an increase in the enterprise adoption of colocation spaces for operations, which, in turn, will increase the revenue for high-performance infrastructure.
- Several data center facilities in North America have witnessed the implementation of 2N redundant UPS systems. Hyperscale operators are deploying end-of-rack UPS solutions supporting up to six racks. The increasing procurement of renewable energy will reduce the procurement of generator systems in the region.
Data Center Market by Infrastructure
- IT
- Electrical
- Mechanical
- General Construction
Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage
- Network
Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructures
Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Others Mechanical Infrastructure
Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
Data Center Market by General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Engineering and Building Designs
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Data Center Market - Dynamics
The majority of data centers are mostly restricted to urban locations and prominent sites such as Texas, New York, Virginia, London, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. In recent years, these locations have attracted considerable investments, and more data centers are planned for 2020 and 2021. Because of the increasing usage of connected devices across businesses and consumers, the concept of edge computing is gaining traction in the market. This has led to huge demand for high bandwidth internet in many rural areas, thereby driving the need for data centers to process information on par with major cities. Edge data centers will create a decentralized model of data centers, where multiple edge data centers will be connected to a centralized hyperscale facility.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy
- Rise of QLC NAND Flash Drives
- COVID-19 Boosts the Data Centers Investments
- Rising Colocation Investment
Data Center Market - Geography
In North America, organizations are currently building high-performance-computing data centers to continue to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. This region is one of the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. The digital economy in the US grows 10% year-over-year. The market is the largest in the world in terms of IT infrastructure spending and supports infrastructure investments. E-commerce, real estate, BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors are the major contributors to digitalization in the region. The market has witnessed new developments and expansion of around 145 data center facilities in 2020, of which over 130 data center facilities are in the US, and around 13 data center projects are in Canada.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-data-center-market-report-2025
Data Center Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Other Countries
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Other Countries
- Nordic
- Denmark
- Iceland & Finland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia & Czech Republic
- Poland & Austria
- Other Central and Eastern Countries
- Middle East
- GCC
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Other South Eastern Countries
Major Vendors
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur Group
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Eaton
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
Key Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Bouygues
- DPR Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering
- Mercury Engineering
- M+W Group
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Holdings
- Microsoft
- NTT Communications
Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Arista
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Extreme Networks
- Hitachi Vantara
- Inventec
- Juniper
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Alfa Laval
- Altima Technologies
- Assa Abloy
- Bosch Security Systems
- The Condair Group
- Delta Group
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- Hitech
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- Nlyte Software
- Rolls Royce Power Systems AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Socomec Group
- Trane
- ZincFive
Other Prominent Data Center Contractors
- Arup Group
- Cap Ingelec
- Corgan
- CSF Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building CO.
- HDR Architecture
- ISG
- Jones Engineering
- Kirby Group
- KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI SA)
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Linesight
- Mace Group
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson Construction
- Red-Engineering
- Structure Tone
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Winthrop
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- 21VIANET (Century Internet Data Center)
- Africa Data Centres
- Canberra Data Centres
- Cologix (COLO-D)
- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
- Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center)
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- Etisalat Group
- Global Switch
- Keppel DC
- NEXTDC
- QTS Realty Trust
- Scala Data Centers
- Shanghai Athub
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- Teraco Data Environments
- Turkcell
- Vantage Data Center
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Data Center Generator Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Data Center Colocation Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1-302-469-0707
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg