Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 251 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center market report.

The global data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Increased internet traffic between 25% and 30%, and adoption of cloud among enterprises owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a strong growth in demand for data center services worldwide. Colocation uptake led to multiple new announcements on data center development in 2020. In 2020, the total number of colocation projects opened and under construction stood at over 370 data center facilities. There is increased development of hyperscale data centers as well as significant contributions from Facebook, Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, GDS Services, Apple, and COPT Data Center Solutions. North America led the data center market across the world, with a contribution of over 40% of the overall investment across the globe in 2020. Renewable energy solutions are increasingly being adopted across data centers, owing to increasing concerns over carbon emissions.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 6 IT infrastructure service provider, 8 support infrastructure service providers, 7 data center contractors, 10 data center investors and 76 other prominent vendors

Data Center Market - Segmentation

The IT infrastructure market is growing due to the increasing investment in data centers and hyperscale facilities. A majority of revenue is expected to be generated by server systems, followed by storage and network infrastructure during the forecast period. The introduction of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure solutions is influencing the overall market growth.

The adoption of cloud-based services and the development of hyperscale facilities are expected to be strong drivers for the global IT infrastructure market. North America is likely to witness an increase in the enterprise adoption of colocation spaces for operations, which, in turn, will increase the revenue for high-performance infrastructure.

is likely to witness an increase in the enterprise adoption of colocation spaces for operations, which, in turn, will increase the revenue for high-performance infrastructure. Several data center facilities in North America have witnessed the implementation of 2N redundant UPS systems. Hyperscale operators are deploying end-of-rack UPS solutions supporting up to six racks. The increasing procurement of renewable energy will reduce the procurement of generator systems in the region.

Data Center Market by Infrastructure

IT

Electrical

Mechanical

General Construction

Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Data Center Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Market - Dynamics

The majority of data centers are mostly restricted to urban locations and prominent sites such as Texas, New York, Virginia, London, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. In recent years, these locations have attracted considerable investments, and more data centers are planned for 2020 and 2021. Because of the increasing usage of connected devices across businesses and consumers, the concept of edge computing is gaining traction in the market. This has led to huge demand for high bandwidth internet in many rural areas, thereby driving the need for data centers to process information on par with major cities. Edge data centers will create a decentralized model of data centers, where multiple edge data centers will be connected to a centralized hyperscale facility.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy

Rise of QLC NAND Flash Drives

COVID-19 Boosts the Data Centers Investments

Rising Colocation Investment

Data Center Market - Geography

In North America, organizations are currently building high-performance-computing data centers to continue to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. This region is one of the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. The digital economy in the US grows 10% year-over-year. The market is the largest in the world in terms of IT infrastructure spending and supports infrastructure investments. E-commerce, real estate, BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors are the major contributors to digitalization in the region. The market has witnessed new developments and expansion of around 145 data center facilities in 2020, of which over 130 data center facilities are in the US, and around 13 data center projects are in Canada.

Data Center Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Other Countries

Nordic

Denmark



Iceland & Finland

&

Norway



Sweden

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Central and Eastern Countries

Middle East

GCC



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Other African Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Other South Eastern Countries

Major Vendors

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Inspur Group

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Bouygues

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering

Mercury Engineering

M+W Group

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

GDS Holdings

Google

Microsoft

NTT Communications

Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista

Atos

Broadcom

Extreme Networks

Hitachi Vantara

Inventec

Juniper

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Super Micro Computer

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale Air Conditioning

Asetek

Alfa Laval

Altima Technologies

Assa Abloy

Bosch Security Systems

The Condair Group

Delta Group

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Hitech

KOHLER (SDMO)

Legrand

Nlyte Software

Rolls Royce Power Systems AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Socomec Group

Trane

ZincFive

Other Prominent Data Center Contractors

Arup Group

Cap Ingelec

Corgan

CSF Group

Faithful+Gould

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building CO.

HDR Architecture

ISG

Jones Engineering

Kirby Group

KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI SA)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Linesight

Mace Group

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson Construction

Red-Engineering

Structure Tone

Syska Hennessy Group

Winthrop

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

21VIANET (Century Internet Data Center)

Africa Data Centres

Canberra Data Centres

Cologix (COLO-D)

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center)

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

Etisalat Group

Global Switch

Keppel DC

NEXTDC

QTS Realty Trust

Scala Data Centers

Shanghai Athub

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Teraco Data Environments

Turkcell

Vantage Data Center

