GlobeNewswire
01.02.2021
Nasdaq Nordic: Trading Statistics January 2021

Stockholm, February 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly
trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary
of the statistics for January 2021: 



  -- The share trading increased by 35.0% to a daily average of 4.284bn EUR,
     compared to 3.172bn EUR in January 2020. Compared to the previous month,
     December 2020, the daily average increased by 19.6%.
  -- Cleared derivatives volume increased by 27.9 % to a daily average of
     511,128 contracts, compared with 399,707 contracts in January 2020.
  -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 21.5% to a daily average
     of 46.3m EUR compared to 38.1m EUR in January 2020.
  -- Nokia Oyj was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed
     by Vestas Wind Systems A/S.
  -- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed
     by HRTEU Ltd.
  -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased
     to 78.6%, compared to 79.1% previous month4.

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq
Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per
exchange: 

  -- For OMXC25 companies 3.3 larger
  -- For OMXH25 companies 2.9 larger
  -- For OMXS30 companies 2.8 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

  -- For OMXC25 companies 94.7%
  -- For OMXH25 companies 92.8%
  -- For OMXS30 companies 94.3%



  1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.
  2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
  3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland.
  4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq
     Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter.

  5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price
     available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 71 22
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
