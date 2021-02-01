East Coast Electronics Recycling Joins Forces with RecyclingWorks in Massachusetts

SHIRLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / East Coast Electronics Recycling, a leading electronic and computer recycling company, is proud to announce that it is now partnering with RecyclingWorks in Massachusetts to increase the accessibility of its recycling services across the Commonwealth.

RecylingWorks in Massachusetts is an acclaimed recycling assistance program funded by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and delivered under contract by the Center for EcoTechnology. The organization provides education and consulting on waste reduction activities such as recycling and composting, which decreases environmental impact, saves money, improves employee morale, and responds to customer demands for sustainable practices.

Businesses and institutions such as schools and hospitals are invited to contact East Coast Electronics Recycling, and arrange to have their outdated, obsolete, dysfunctional, or unwanted computers and electronic items picked-up at a convenient date and time. The company can deploy a secured bin (or multiple bins) on site, and haul them away when they are full or by a certain date. Or if desired, East Coast Electronics Recycling's team of highly trained professionals can methodically and carefully remove items from within an office, warehouse, or other location. The team follows all social distancing and protective personal equipment (PPE) rules and guidelines.

It is also possible for businesses and institutions to drop items off at East Coast Electronics Recycling's facility, which is located at 68 Walker Road in Shirley, MA. Drop off hours are 8:00am to 4:00pm, and during COVID-19 those interested in this option are asked to contact in advance. Acceptable items include all types of computers and electronics, such as desktop PCs, laptops, monitors, keyboards, printers, scanners, fax machines, batteries, and mice. Appliances (e.g. "white goods") are also accepted, as is scrap metal.

Furthermore, clients who wish to recycle data storage devices such as hard drives and flash drives can be assured that the company uses a military-grade data destruction process that is certified by the U.S. Department of Defense, and which functions independently of BIOS, OS, or other technical limitations. The end-to-end data destruction process is carried out by trained in-house technicians, and monitored and verified in real-time. Items that clients do not wish to remarket will be physically destroyed using a state-of-the-art shredder.

"We are proud to help our clients solve easily and quickly solve their e-waste problem, while at the same time provide services and solutions that protect the environment," commented a spokesperson from East Coast Electronics Recycling, whose operations are in compliance with HIPAA regulations and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, respectively. "We also commend the excellent and important work that RecylingWorks in Massachusetts is doing across the state."

Businesses and organizations of all sizes are invited to learn more about East Coast Electronics Recycling's suite of computer and electronics recycling services and about the company's Data Security procedures by visiting https://ecerinc.com or by calling (877) 537-9940.

Headquartered in Shirley, MA, East Coast Electronics Recycling is a leading electronic and computer recycling company serving organizations in Washington, D.C. Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Vermont. Services include secure data destruction, drop off container programs, electronics recycling pickup services, and electronics recycling collection events.

