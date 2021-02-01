These days, our cells face more challenges than ever due to stress, lack of exercise and environmental influences. LR Health Beauty has just launched a cutting-edge dietary supplement concept aimed at improving cell health: LR LIFETAKT CELL ESSENCE with the so-called Cell Boost Formula.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005610/en/

Source: LR Health Beauty

The three products focus on food, energy and regeneration. Each product is a carefully balanced composition of various vitamins, minerals and superfoods (e.g. moringa, turmeric or algae) combined with enzymes or ribose. On the one hand, this supports the energy supply and energy conversion1 within the cells as well as cell regeneration2,3. On the other hand, it ensures a basic supply of nutrients and protects against oxidative stress4,5

"LR LIFETAKT CELL ESSENCE meets people's need for pioneering health support and for holistic solutions. We use the best ingredients with the aim of promoting our vitality, performance and wellbeing at a basic level i.e. in the cell," says Andreas Friesch, CEO and spokesperson for the management.

All three products are powder drinks which offer a currently unique composition for the optimal supply of the cells. They bear the "Made in Germany" quality seal.

1 Vitamin B12, B6, riboflavin, niacin and pantothenic acid help maintain a healthy energy metabolism and reduce tiredness and fatigue.

2 Zinc, folate, vitamin D, iron magnesium play a role in cell division. Calcium plays a role in cell division and cell specialisation. Zinc promotes a normal DNA synthesis.

3 Zinc, vitamin D, iron magnesium play a role in cell division.

4 Vitamin C helps maintain a normal energy metabolism. Vitamin E helps to protect the cells against oxidative stress. Vitamin C contributes to a normal functioning immune system.

5 Vitamin E helps to protect the cells against oxidative stress.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005610/en/

Contacts:

LR Health Beauty

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of PR Public Affairs

Kruppstraße 55

59227 Ahlen

Tel: 02382 7060-106

E-Mail: A.Kellermeyer@LRworld.com