01.02.2021 | 16:40
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 1

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6.1R)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:



As at 31 January 2021, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 22,071,625 Ordinary Shares of 1p each, carrying one vote per share, excluding 10,081,532 ordinary shares in treasury.

As at 31 January 2021, the total number of voting rights for Ordinary shareholders in BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc was 22,071,625.

The above figure (22,071,625) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

1 February 2021

