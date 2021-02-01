Nasdaq Riga: Certified Adviser status of Eventus Capital ended on First North

The Certified Adviser status of Eventus Capitalis terminated as of February 1st, 2021 based on the application received from the company. Eventus Capital provided advisory services on MTF First North in Latvia. Full list of all First North Certified Advisers is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.