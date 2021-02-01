Bobby Chacko: Fairexpay Announces Appointment of Bobby J. Chacko to Board of Directors

HYDERABAD, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Fairexpay announced today that it has appointed Bobby Chacko, Former President and CEO of Ocean Spray to its board of directors effective Nov 2nd, 2020.

"We are pleased to welcome Bobby Chacko as a Board Member to Fairexpay. He joins Fairexpay at an exciting time as we continue to revolutionize the b2b cross-border payments platform space and drive our Global Expansion. Bobby's strategic and entrepreneurial perspectives will be invaluable in steering Fairexpay's ambition in the global FX marketplace, where strategic business relationships and our SAP powered customer business model integrations will be critical for accelerated growth. We are confident Bobby will provide valuable strategic advice to management as we execute our strategy and accelerate value creation for all our Partners, Investors, and Customers. We look forward to his many contributions and are excited he understands first-hand the startup landscape and entrepreneurs," said Raj Kattelu, Fairexpay's Founder and CEO.

"Fairexpay is an agile and disruptive Fintech company in the Payments transaction space poised for explosive growth". "I'm excited to work with smart, talented, and passionate entrepreneurs in such a transformative category with a robust pipeline of innovative products. I look forward to supporting founder vision," said Bobby Chacko, Former CEO Ocean Spray and a former GE Capital executive who was head of Acquisitions for the consumer finance division.

About Bobby Chacko

Bobby Chacko is a 25-year veteran Consumer Products (CPG/FMCG) executive, entrepreneur and a transformational leader known as a dynamic change agent and chief strategist. Bobby's diversity of leadership experiences come from marquee organizations such as Altria, GE Capital, ABInbev, The Coca-Cola Company and Mars. Bobby's global perspective spans 30+ international markets, having also lived in Africa, Europe, Latam, and USA puts him in a unique class among Chief Executives. He has thrived in repositioning businesses where he was inspired by unmet consumer opportunities. Most recently he was CEO of Ocean Spray, a $2billion Co-operative with 2000+ employees with products in over 80 countries where he successfully delivered a significant transformation and turnaround of a 90 yr legacy company.

About Fairexpay

Fairexpay.com is a Global B2B Cross border Payments aggregator, it is an early stage company with Global Partners supporting 200+ countries, 130+ currencies. A global, aggregation platform of leading regulated payment providers for execution of cross border payments enabling enterprises and business owners to save 3% - 7% on all the Fx payments in real-time. • Faster, friction-less, end to end Fx transfers from one account to another anywhere in the world. • Savings visible in advance and Instant ROI (Return On Investment). Fairexpay B2B SAAS platform offers an aggregator/marketplace along with SAP Integration for enterprises getting to get real time best rates for various currency pairs and suggest the best partner for enabling the Cross border payments.

