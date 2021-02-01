VIP-Media: Full Arch Masters Presents: Dr. Ryan Dunlop, Mr. Paul Vigario, Mr. Al Siblani, Dr. Bruce Baird - The Top CEO's In The Dental Industry Together For A Historic CEO Masterminds Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Full Arch Masters is the premier training and learning course for dentists interested in Full Arch Dentistry. First held in Fresno, California Full Arch Masters also known as FAM is introducing dentists and their staff to Dr. Ryan Dunlop's innovative workflows that allows patients with severe dental issues to receive same-day beautiful smiles. Along with Dr. Dunlop's protocols, participating dentists are also introduced to cutting edge dental technologies, 3D printing, digital workflows, prosthetics manufacturing techniques, and invaluable digital marketing and business management training.

At the next course in March, FAM attendees and FAM Facebook group members will be treated to a first of its kind webinar with some of the most influential CEO's in the dental industry. Mr. Paul Vigario of SurCT.com where Everything is Connected, Mr. Al Siblani of EnvisionTEC 3D printing, and Dr. Bruce Baird of Compassionate Finance will be joining Full Arch Masters founder Dr. Ryan Dunlop as CEO Mastermind panelists for an hour-long Q&A session. These dental industry titans, founders, and CEOs will be discussing innovations in dental technology, dental 3D printing, the business of dentistry, and the ever-changing dental industry landscape.

This very special event which can only be viewed LIVE on the Full Arch Masters Facebook group page on February 4th at 11:00 am PST is attracting a lot of attention from everyone in the dental field. Full Arch Masters alumni also known as FAM Alumni will have the added bonus of receiving a recorded version of this event, as well as special access to the panelists via email and a WhatsApp group, these perks come as a part of their affiliation with Full Arch Masters. Are you interested in learning more about Full Arch Dentistry? Do you want a Full Arch Dentistry Digital Workflow? Are you a Full Arch Master? Do you want to be part of FAM to gain special access?

To learn more about FAM please visit www.FullArchMasters.com or Instagram @FullArchMasters

To learn more about the technology in this article please visit www.SurfCT.com or Instagram @SurfCTcom

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

646-736-2071

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627088/Full-Arch-Masters-Presents-Dr-Ryan-Dunlop-Mr-Paul-Vigario-Mr-Al-Siblani-Dr-Bruce-Baird--The-Top-CEOs-In-The-Dental-Industry-Together-For-A-Historic-CEO-Masterminds-Event