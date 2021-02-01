A Q3 update reaffirmed Renewi's existing FY21 expectations, with an underlying mix modestly more in favour of Commercial activities offsetting a slower than planned ramp up of thermally treated soil shipments. Cash generation appears to have been very good in Q3 and, despite some outflow in Q4, the year-end net debt position could well be below our current projection. This reassuring update confirms the resilience of waste stream activities with full-year and strategic aspirations maintained.

