Religious Mystery Series Featured in LibraryBub Selection for February

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2015, LibraryBub is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. An industry first, it is imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. Working in conjunction with all major libraries, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

This month's list of notable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been exuberantly greeted by independent critics and have been embraced by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories, while the very best of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Prolific author Christine Feehan asserts, "I have a special place in my heart for libraries… I was always an avid reader, sometimes reading up to three books a day as a child. Stories were like air to me and while other kids played ball or went to parties, I lived out adventures through the books I checked out from the library." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is February's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Dawn Empress: a novel of imperial Rome (Book Two of the Theodosian Women series) by Faith L. Justice ISBN: 978-0917053269

Mystery & Thriller

Fools' Journey: the Showdown (a sequel to Holy Fool, Holy Father) by Nicholas A. Marziani Jr. ISBN: 978-1733848862

Merciful Blessings (Book One of the Amazing Grace Trucking series) by N.L. Quatrano and D.K. Ludas ISBN: 978-1623900755

Children's

The Garden and the Glen by Elizabeth Moseley ISBN: 978-1732844322

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

From the Shadows: a journey of self-discovery and renewal by Elizabeth Onyeabor ISBN: 978-1627472326

Business

ACT on Your Business: Braving the storms of entrepreneurship and creating success through meaning, mindset, and mindfulness by Lee Chaix McDonough ISBN: 978-1732873629

The Entrepreneur Ethos: how to build a more ethical, inclusive and resilient entrepreneur community by Jarie Bolander ISBN: 978-1634925501

Hard-Wired To Lead: power secrets and women's leadership (Book One of the Leadership Context series) by Carmela R. Nanton ISBN: 978-0986211140

Sales Success Stories: 60 stories from 20 Top 1% sales professionals by Scott Ingram ISBN: 978-0990605935

Health & Fitness

Feeling Good: living low toxin in community and everyday life by Cheryl Meyer ISBN: 978-1734385922

It Feels Good To Feel Good: learn to eliminate toxins, reduce inflammation and feel great again by Cheryl Meyer ISBN: 978-0578569598

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Healing from Grief: transform your pain into purpose and honor your loved one by Kayla Brissi ISBN: 978-0578667225

Religion & Spirituality

Strong Within: the Christian woman's guidebook for nurturing self-love and personal power by Bozena Zawisz ISBN: 978-1791977801

Science

Vaccines on Trial: truths and consequences (Book Three of the On Trial series) by Pierre St Clair ISBN: 978-1981379361

Self-Help

Programmed To Fail?: discover how to unlock the solution to your problems and become a winner in the game of life by Todd Wissler ISBN: 978-0578798288

7 Questions To Answer Before You Retire by Hilary Henderson ISBN: 978-1731569387

Solid Ground: a foundation for winning in work and in life by T.W. Lewis ISBN: 978-0960095308

Writing Skills

The Author Startup: a radical approach to rapidly writing and self-publishing your book on Amazon by Ray Brehm ISBN: 978-1545200476

Award-winning author Stephanie Hansen is delighted with the LibraryBub service, remarking that "the experience was hassle free and gratifying." Her novella Altered Helix, part of a series with the same title, was featured by LibraryBub in December. Her novel Replaced Parts, the first book of a Young Adult science fiction series, is published this month.

Librarians are asked to go to http://librarybub.com to register for LibraryBub.

Independent publishers should go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

